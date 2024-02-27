Smith celebrates Alberta government renewing relationship with Treaty Six

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said it was an honour for her government to join the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations to hear their concerns. “I want to truly thank Grand Chief [Cody] Thomas for his commitment and advocacy for Treaty Six, but also for being open and willing to allow our government to join their table,” said Smith at a Tuesday press conference. “Because of the commitment of Treaty Six leadership, today we were able to discuss significant shared priorities like healthcare, procurement, economic advancement, economic partnerships, utility corridors, housing, and many other topics.” When it comes to First Nations people, Smith said they “play a pivotal role in every aspect of our province economically and socially.” She said cabinet is committed to working towards equity and prosperity for every one. With the conversations she held today, she admitted they were enlightening and imperative to ensuring Alberta, including First Nations people, is a place all people are treated fairly. While these conversations are not always easy, she said that is what makes them more important to have.She acknowledged she is excited for the future and looks forward to working to make life better for every one. On a personal note, she praised Thomas, who has come to her emergency cabinet meetings to discuss Edmonton’s homeless encampment crisis and given valuable advice as it works to eliminate it. Thomas started off by saying it is important to recognize there has never been a meeting with so many Treaty Six chiefs and the Alberta government.“This I believe signifies the priority being placed on building meaningful partnerships,” he said. “The confederacy expects the government to invest in a mutually beneficial relationship of all Treaty Six nations to move forward in a respectful, reciprocal way.” As the chiefs discussed issues facing indigenous communities, he said they appreciate the Alberta government’s commitment. He pointed out treaty rights were protected under Section 35 of the Canadian Constitution. This incident comes after Smith said in July the government was pleased to be signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Siksika Nation to develop a recovery community. READ MORE: Alberta government signs MOU with Siksika Nation for recovery community“With an investment of up to $30 million in capital, this new 75-bed recovery community will provide holistic addiction treatment services for up to 300 people every year,” she said. “And once the building is complete, Alberta’s government will also fully fund the operations of the recovery community so that no person is forced to pay out of pocket for lifesaving care.”