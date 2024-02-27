Alberta

Smith celebrates Alberta government renewing relationship with Treaty Six

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she and her cabinet met with the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations to discuss mutual priorities.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she and her cabinet met with the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations to discuss mutual priorities.
First Nations
Danielle Smith
Alberta Government
Future
Siksika Nation
Recovery Communities
Concerns
Meeting
Confederacy Of Treaty Six First Nations
