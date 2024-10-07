Smith celebrates being elected Alberta UCP leader two years ago

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she was humbled to be chosen to lead the United Conservative Party two years ago. To the Alberta UCP members who voted for Smith, she said they believed like she does “in creating an Alberta that not only honours its commitments but sets a bold path for future generations.”“An Alberta where we pay down our debts and put aside savings so our children inherit opportunity, not burden,” tweeted Smith on Sunday. “Where we protect our kids, ensuring they grow up safe and proud of where we came from and the home we’re building for them today.”.During her leadership, she said UCP members stood by her when defending provincial rights, believing in the Canadian Constitution and standing up to the federal government when it overreaches into provincial jurisdiction. She added she was grateful for the trust they put in her. Smith concluded by saying serving as premier “is the greatest honour of my life, and I will continue to lead with every ounce of passion and dedication I have.”“Thank you for this gift — for believing in me, and in the Alberta we all cherish so deeply,” she said. Smith claimed victory in the UCP leadership race in 2022 and would become Alberta's 19th premier when she was sworn in..'I'm back' — Smith wins UCP leadership race, set to become premier.She claimed victory after winning the UCP leadership race with 53.77% on the sixth ballot.More than 84,000 votes were cast by its membership, culminating the leadership race at the BMO Centre.