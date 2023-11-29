Smith celebrates success of the Last of Us

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the success of The Last of Us indicates the province has an incredible film industry. “The epic TV show The Last of Us proved we can handle large scope productions and execute at a high degree of skill,” tweeted Smith on Tuesday. “This production alone contributed $182 million to Alberta's GDP, 1,490 full-time jobs, [and] 1,000 Alberta businesses directly supported.”.Smith said she is “so incredibly proud of all our local talent and crews for what they have achieved and built over the last few years.” With the film industry, she said it needs to keep moving forward. Various international film production companies said in 2021 they find Alberta attractive. READ MORE: Lights, camera, ACTION: Film industry sets sights on AlbertaThe film and television industry have been attracted to Alberta for its sprawling landscapes and beautiful greenery and a few major name productions have committed to filming new projects. The Last of Us was being adapted from the popular video game to a TV series that has made a point to run local casting calls, inviting Albertans to be part of the process.The Last of Us said in March it would be seeing the last of Calgary. READ MORE: The Last of Us has seen the last of CalgaryIt would be moving to Vancouver for the filming of Season 2.A significant part of the story in Season 2 takes place in the Pacific Northwest.