Smith challenges Eby to bet over Oilers, Canucks playoffs match

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith requested British Columbia Premier David Eby make a bet with her related to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is because the Edmonton Oilers will be facing off against the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. “Let’s make a bet: loser has to deliver a statement in the Legislature written by the winner while wearing the other’s jersey,” tweeted Smith on Friday. “Deal?”.Smith had said the Stanley Cup belongs in Alberta. “Let’s go Oilers!!!” she said. She included a photo of her wearing an Oilers jersey and giving two thumbs up. .Eby responded by saying in Canada, people “must often set aside our differences to come together.”“But over the coming weeks, British Columbians and Edmontonians will have to set aside what we have in common (hating the Calgary Flames) for hockey glory,” said Eby. “Bet’s on!”.A poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute published on April 20 found Canadians had renewed hope the Canucks, Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, or Toronto Maple Leafs would win the Stanley Cup. READ MORE: Poll finds Canadians back Leafs and Oilers as NHL playoffs loomAsked which team Canadian hockey fans believed represents Canada’s best opportunity, they had an almost equal division between the Leafs (21%) and Oilers (20%). Another 14% said the Canucks will be the team to break the drought, and 5% believe the Jets has what it takes.For many Canadians, which team wins has become less important than whether or not it is their favourite. In 2016, 57% of Canadians said they did not care which team ended the drought. The Oilers confirmed on Friday it will face the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.Edmonton’s next opponent was confirmed with Vancouver’s 1-0 victory in Game 6 of the first round series against the Nashville Predators, with the Canucks receiving a 28-save shutout from goalie Arturs Silovs and the game-winning goal from forward Pius Suter with one minute 39 seconds left. The Oilers needed five games to defeat the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and were awaiting the result of the series to determine if it would be starting the second round on home ice or the road, which was confirmed as the latter following Vancouver's shutout at Bridgestone Arena.