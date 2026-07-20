Alberta

Smith claims investors will get reassurance after Albertans vote on Alberta independence

A screenshot of Premier Danielle Smith speaking at the PNWER summit in Edmonton.
A screenshot of Premier Danielle Smith speaking at the PNWER summit in Edmonton. CPAC: YouTube
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