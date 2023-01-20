Coutts Blockade

Aerial photo of the Coutts Border Blockade at an early date. 

 Courtesy Nathan Berger

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has no knowledge of anyone in her office contacting the Crown's office over charges laid after the Coutts Freedom Convoy blockade.

But she vows action if anyone did.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

CBC is one of the most corrupt institutions in Canada.

Maloneisright
Maloneisright

Catherine Tait is on tour in Canada talking about CBC ethics and how they have numerous anonymous informants working to keep Canadians informed.

