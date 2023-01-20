Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has no knowledge of anyone in her office contacting the Crown's office over charges laid after the Coutts Freedom Convoy blockade.
But she vows action if anyone did.
On Thursday CBC News reported a staffer in Smith's office sent a series of emails to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service about the Coutts border blockades and protests.
“Premier Smith has not been in contact with Crown prosecutors and has no knowledge of anyone on her staff having done so," the Premier's Office told the Western Standard Friday morning.
"This is a serious allegation. If a staff member has been in touch with a Crown prosecutor, appropriate action will be taken."
"The emails were sent last fall, according to sources whom CBC has agreed not to identify because they fear they could lose their jobs," CBC News reported.
"Soon after Smith was elected leader of the United Conservative Party and sworn in as premier, her office asked for a briefing on the cases. Subsequent emails critiqued the prosecutors' assessment of the charges and pushed back on the characterizations of the protest."
The Coutts Border Blockade started in January when a group of truck drivers and their allies gathered at the nearby border to protest against COVID-19 restrictions.
With the exception of some protesters speeding past an RCMP checkpoint, the demonstration had been peaceful with no arrests until police raided a location near the blockade, where they seized weapons. Thirteen people were arrested.
Protestors pulled out in February due to this incident and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act.
"CBC News has obtained a copy of an internal email sent last Friday by (Kim) Goddard to Alberta prosecutors after Smith made comments about being in contact with prosecutors, which her office later clarified as the premier using 'imprecise' language. Smith added she'd only spoken with the attorney general and his deputy," CBC News reported.
"In the email, Goddard reassured prosecutors that she is committed to following the ACPS's code of conduct, which dictates that prosecutorial discretion must be free from improper pressures or influences."
"The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service operates independently of government and political interests," the Premier's Office said.
"Crown prosecutors base their decisions on the law and merits of the matter before them. They will continue to use their own discretion in making decisions for each individual case without political interference.”
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.
(2) comments
CBC is one of the most corrupt institutions in Canada.
Catherine Tait is on tour in Canada talking about CBC ethics and how they have numerous anonymous informants working to keep Canadians informed.
