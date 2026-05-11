Alberta

Smith claims UCP fighting for Northern Alberta inspired MLA Sinclair to reunite with her caucus

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and UCP MLA Scott Sinclair
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and UCP MLA Scott Sinclair
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Scott Sinclair
Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission
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