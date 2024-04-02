Alberta

Smith ‘commends’ feds for failing to collect single firearm under gun grab program

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on Tuesday
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on TuesdayShaun Polczer/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Firearms Buyback Secretariat
Dispute With Ottawa
Assault Rifle Ban
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news