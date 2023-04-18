Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Tuesday a re-elected UCP government will ensure all Albertans have access to $10 a day daycare by 2026.
“Childcare is not a one-size-fits-all solution," Smith said.
In 2021, the UCP government negotiated an agreement with the federal government that provides families with childcare through a mix of private and non-profit childcare spaces.
Smith said the UCP government is committed to this "made-in-Alberta childcare agreement" that will spend $3.8 billion over five years in Alberta’s childcare system.
The money means Alberta parents will continue to have the ability to choose the best childcare option and provider for their families at an affordable price of $10 a day.
According to Smith, the childcare agreement already reduced fees for Alberta parents by half to an average of close to $15 a day and created 11,063 new spaces across the province. And parents can look forward to the creation of another 15,500 spaces this year alone.
"I’m so proud our United Conservative government negotiated a deal with the federal government that makes the most sense for Alberta families," Smith said.
"Our mixed-market childcare system will continue to empower Alberta parents with the choice and flexibility they need to participate in the workforce."
Smith said Alberta is well on its way to creating 68,700 new childcare spaces at $10 a day.
"Today I am committing that a re-elected United Conservative government will continue that work and reach our goals by 2026," Smith said.
Smith said the commitment to $10-a-day daycare will break down barriers for women and families, and provide every Alberta parent with the opportunities they are looking for, both for their families and in their careers.
“Women and families shouldn’t have to choose between a family or a career. Access to reliable, accessible, and affordable childcare ensures they won’t have to," Smith said.
"Our United Conservative Party is here to support Alberta women and parents as they make the best decisions for their families. Ensuring they have access to $10 a day daycare is just one way we are doing that.”
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(7) comments
The conservatives are now more liberal, the liberals are the new NDP and the NDP are flat out communists. This is not turning out well.
This is short term financial gain for long-term societal pain. If families can't afford to have one parent, ideally a mother, stay at home and raise children, families will have less or no children, and the ones that do will have them raised by the state to be good socialists, who are sent home at the end of the day of brainwashing to criticize their parents. This is already happening. Do we want more of it or less? One salary should be sufficient to raise a family, but that is not the case, and 10$ daycare is going to make it worse, not better.
This has me wondering if things aren't going so well?
Is internal polling bad?
Why are the UCP running a Socialist campaign?
This is one thing I do disagree with Danielle on, and had an argument with her over it more than a year ago. She told me then it was a done deal, mostly because of how the media works. If the UCP came out refusing to go with $10/day childcare, they would be labeled as misogynist, anti-family, anti-woman's rights etc... I see her point, but I still don't like yet another government program to get people hooked not to mention the cost to tax payers. So lets hope she sticks to her ideas of how to do $10/day child care differently that opens up more choice, and does not restrict it to government approved/funded facilities.
What a scam $10/day daycare is. I was the sole breadwinner in my house so my wife could stay home and raise our kids. We drove used vehicles and live in a 30 year old bungalow. The millennials these days need to both be working, live in a $950,000 home and get new vehicles every year. Gotta keep up with the Jones'. Where's the incentive to raise your own kids?
"Our mixed-market childcare system will continue to empower Alberta parents with the choice and flexibility they need to participate in the workforce." Great idea.
A primary caregiver should also have the option of staying home with the children until they are in school. They should receive the same funds as it would cost to keep the child in daycare outside of the home. Choice works!!!
