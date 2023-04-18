Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Tuesday a re-elected UCP government will ensure all Albertans have access to $10 a day daycare by 2026.

“Childcare is not a one-size-fits-all solution," Smith said.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

00676
00676

The conservatives are now more liberal, the liberals are the new NDP and the NDP are flat out communists. This is not turning out well.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

This is short term financial gain for long-term societal pain. If families can't afford to have one parent, ideally a mother, stay at home and raise children, families will have less or no children, and the ones that do will have them raised by the state to be good socialists, who are sent home at the end of the day of brainwashing to criticize their parents. This is already happening. Do we want more of it or less? One salary should be sufficient to raise a family, but that is not the case, and 10$ daycare is going to make it worse, not better.

Report Add Reply
Hystorical_Requiem
Hystorical_Requiem

This has me wondering if things aren't going so well?

Is internal polling bad?

Report Add Reply
Hystorical_Requiem
Hystorical_Requiem

Why are the UCP running a Socialist campaign?

Report Add Reply
klcarterdp
klcarterdp

This is one thing I do disagree with Danielle on, and had an argument with her over it more than a year ago. She told me then it was a done deal, mostly because of how the media works. If the UCP came out refusing to go with $10/day childcare, they would be labeled as misogynist, anti-family, anti-woman's rights etc... I see her point, but I still don't like yet another government program to get people hooked not to mention the cost to tax payers. So lets hope she sticks to her ideas of how to do $10/day child care differently that opens up more choice, and does not restrict it to government approved/funded facilities.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

What a scam $10/day daycare is. I was the sole breadwinner in my house so my wife could stay home and raise our kids. We drove used vehicles and live in a 30 year old bungalow. The millennials these days need to both be working, live in a $950,000 home and get new vehicles every year. Gotta keep up with the Jones'. Where's the incentive to raise your own kids?

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

"Our mixed-market childcare system will continue to empower Alberta parents with the choice and flexibility they need to participate in the workforce." Great idea.

A primary caregiver should also have the option of staying home with the children until they are in school. They should receive the same funds as it would cost to keep the child in daycare outside of the home. Choice works!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.