A protest occurred outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre (CBE) on Tuesday calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.

And the Reconciliation Action Group also called for the removal of "Chief," the mascot of John G. Diefenbaker High School.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

private property
private property

"Sir John A. Macdonald was the architect of genocide against indigenous peoples" - isn't that a lie?

Report Add Reply
klcarterdp
klcarterdp

Sir John A. MacDonald was not perfect, but was a man of his time, and absolutely should be revered in Canada for without him this country would not exist.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

If that's the case remove PET and Cretin as well. But that won't go over as well...

Report Add Reply

