Smith confirms Alberta government open to taking over Edmonton city council

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said it is up to the City of Edmonton to decide on whether or not it needs assistance. “We’ve had a number of reports that do have us concerned,” said Smith at a Wednesday press conference. “We stand by ready to assist if they would like to ask us for assistance.” Western Standard sources says the city's finances are grim.At the moment, Smith said there are a few serious financial challenges the City of Edmonton is facing. Eight senior City of Edmonton executives have left in the last year. With these bureaucrats leaving, she acknowledged it is a concern the government has about stability. Her staff has reached out to Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and told him it can assist if need be and Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver has said the same. Smith followed up by saying there is no decision about taking over Edmonton city council right now. “I would say there is lots of ways that we can assist a municipality that is having difficulty,” she said. “But in the case of the capital city, it’s our second largest city in the province, we would want to make sure we’re working with them to address the particular needs that they have.” For now, she said she has put the word out that the Alberta government is standing by ready to help if assistance is required. The Alberta government said on Wednesday it is considering a move to investigate procedures and decision-making on Edmonton city council.READ MORE: Alberta government looking into auditing Edmonton city councilSenior Alberta government officials confirmed Smith is alarmed by what she is hearing and could step up to stabilize the City of Edmonton and audit its finances and corporate culture. While no plan has been finalized, multiple crises have been plaguing it lately. Sohi and McIver could not be reached for comment in time for publication.