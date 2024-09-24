Smith confirms amended Alberta Bill of Rights to protect medical freedoms, gun and property rights

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the government will be introducing legislation to amend and strengthen the Alberta Bill of Rights in a few weeks. With the current Alberta Bill of Rights, Smith pointed out it serves like a constitutional document, ensuring all government laws and policies align with the listed rights and freedoms. “Now the Bill of Rights has served its purpose well over the years, but as our society evolves, so too must our laws to ensure our rights and freedoms remain properly protected in an everchanging world,” said Smith in a Tuesday speech. One of the amendments she said the Alberta government will be making is to ensure Albertans have the right to make their own choices about the medical treatments they receive. This includes ensuring every person who has the mental capacity to do so will have the right to decide whether or not to receive a vaccination or other medical procedure. In recent years, she said people have seen the challenges and hardships that can arise when the right to bodily autonomy is not protected. She added it is her firm conviction Albertans should not be subjected or pressured into accepting medical treatments without their consent.However, she admitted there should be limited, defined circumstances. For her, she said this addition is about recognizing Alberta believes people have the right to make informed decisions about their bodies without fear of undue pressure or government interference. The premier went on to say the amended Alberta Bill of Rights will strengthen property rights. The amendments will ensure Albertans cannot be deprived of their personal property without due process and just compensation. There will be an amendment to make clear Alberta respects the right of people to legally acquire, keep, and use firearms. For decades, she said the Canadian government has targeted law-abiding firearms owners and hopes this amendment will better protect the rights of farmers, ranchers, and hunting enthusiasts going forward. In her view, she said these amendments “are not just legal changes; they are a reaffirmation of the values that make Alberta one of the freest jurisdictions on Earth.” She said they are about protecting people’s rights, freedoms, and ways of life. As Alberta premier, Smith said it is her duty and honour to stand up for people's rights. “I believe deeply in the principles of individual freedom and responsibility that have guided and built this province for generations,” she said. Smith said at the Alberta United Conservative Party Bonnyville Town Hall in July that an amended Alberta Bill of Rights that will include protections for medical decisions will be tabled in the fall. .Smith says updated Alberta Bill of Rights coming in the fall.During the COVID-19 pandemic, she pointed out people were discriminated against for their medical decisions.“And it shouldn’t have happened,” she said. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.