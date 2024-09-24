Alberta

Smith confirms amended Alberta Bill of Rights to protect medical freedoms, gun and property rights

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Premier Danielle SmithCourtesy Shaun Polczer/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Firearm Rights
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Government
Property Rights
Alberta Bill Of Rights
Medical Decisions
Alberta United Conservative Party Bonnyville Town Hall
Constitutional Documents
Purpose
Medical Treatments

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news