Smith dares Trudeau to call an election

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Canada is heading for an election, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is using Alberta as a punching bag to try to win votes in Eastern Canada. "It's a same old story," said Smith in a Monday interview on Full Comment. "Happens over and over again." Full Comment host Brian Lilley started off by saying Trudeau "does not need more headaches." "Look at the polling numbers," said Lilley. "He needs friends." If Trudeau wants to be re-elected, Lilley said he needs wins. He admitted he will not succeed by fighting with every one. While he wants to fight with Alberta, Smith said he should call an election "so this can be resolved one way or another." If he loses the election, she said Canada will move onto a different path. If he wins, she admitted he might become more professional. However, fighting a campaign battle right now while they are trying to collaborate is pointless. In the last election, Trudeau campaigned in the Lower Mainland and Greater Toronto Area against Alberta. He went to these areas and warned suburban mothers concerned about their children's health that a COVID-19 spike like the one in Alberta will happen if the Conservatives won. Lilley said this harms national unity. With these campaign tactics, Smith said they were unacceptable. The courts have said every time the Liberal government has lost it expects co-operative federalism. That means it cannot announce unilateral policy in areas of provincial jurisdiction. The Liberal government has continued to intrude on provincial jurisdiction. In response, the courts call it out and it acts as if they did not render a decision. Smith acknowledged this is not the way a constructive confederation works. While she understands different political views and ideas, she said she has seen premiers from various political stripes work together. There are NDP, Liberal and Conservative premiers. However, Smith said they have been able to find areas of common ground. "That is how you're supposed to deal in an environment of co-operative federalism and I'm just not seeing the federal government is coming to the table in good faith that way." Smith was stood up by Trudeau again on Wednesday. She could not get any face time with him, but he took time to disparage her government at length on Real Talk with Ryan Jespersen. Trudeau said Albertans "are getting fooled by right wing politicians." Additionally, he accused traditional oil sands and energy companies of ripping off workers by refusing to embrace his climate change policies.