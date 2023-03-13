Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Smith said Alberta is Canada's fastest-growing economy and Canada's strongest job creator.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defended the province's Alberta is Calling campaign in Question Period after the NDP raised a few questions.

The NDP questioned why the premier is putting out the second call? And also expressed that Canadians "unhappily heard it."

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

If you are a liberal, socialist or communist you should not be able to work or live in Alberta!

retiredpop
retiredpop

I second this!

delshay01
delshay01

Socialist governments have destroyed more provinces and countries than you can count. The people always eventually cast them out because they are so corrupt that even the liberals can't stand them. Hopefully Alberta stays loyally to it's grass roots conservative ways.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

This entire campaign makes me really nervous. All I see are woke, WEF supporting Liberals and NDP types migrating from Central Canada and the Left coast. That's the last thing we need.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Isn't Calgary the highest taxed city in the whole province? We need good people across all of Alberta, not just that Woke, Socialist, dumpster fire of a city. Don't for the mayor wants to give away 87 BILLION dollars to the climate cult, a mere $58,000 for every man, woman, and child inside the city limits.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

The NDP is suffering a lot of 'Butt-Hurt' over these ads. Of course the NDP hates the ads because they show how well the economy is doing under the UCP compared to how well it did under the NDP.

