Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defended the province's Alberta is Calling campaign in Question Period after the NDP raised a few questions.
The NDP questioned why the premier is putting out the second call? And also expressed that Canadians "unhappily heard it."
"There are so many benefits to living in Alberta, low taxes, jobs for skilled workers and our beautiful mountains," Smith said.
"Many great things about Alberta, their highest average wages of any province, highest workforce participation rate of any province, lowest taxes in Canada, lowest provincial sales tax and almost 100,000 jobs waiting to be filled."
Smith said Alberta is Canada's fastest-growing economy and Canada's strongest job creator.
"We're calling it the renewed Alberta advantage for a reason," Smith said.
On Monday, a second "Alberta is Calling" campaign was launched to attract more skilled workers from across Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
The UCP said Alberta’s economy continues to grow and diversify, including high-demand sectors like skilled trades, health care, food service and hospitality, accounting, engineering and technology.
“As Alberta continues to create jobs, attract investment and diversify its economy, we are once again putting out a call for skilled workers to join our great province and appreciate the quality of life that Alberta has to offer," Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean said at a Monday press conference.
During Question Period on Monday in the Alberta Legislature, the Alberta NDP questioned the ad campaign and how it is going to be different than the first round.
"Well let me answer on behalf of our jobs economy and northern development minister," Smith said.
"He's doing such a fantastic job on calling out to the country. When we looked at the success of the first round of Alberta's calling the decision was easy. When we put out the call to Toronto and Vancouver we saw a huge surge of people visiting and requesting email notifications," Smith said
Smith noted that Alberta saw record interprovincial migration flowing into the province after the first ad campaign.
The cost of the second round of the campaign will be $1.8 million dollars. Phase one cost taxpayers $3.2 million. Money well spent according to Smith.
The campaign highlights Alberta’s economic advantages including the booming technology and innovation sector as well as offering the highest weekly earnings and lowest taxes in Canada.
In addition, the campaign once again promotes lifestyle attractions including Calgary, North America’s most liveable city, and access to world-famous mountains and parks for year-round hiking, skiing, biking, and more than 300 days of sunshine per year.
The campaign will be targeting areas in Canada with high unemployment
(6) comments
If you are a liberal, socialist or communist you should not be able to work or live in Alberta!
I second this!
Socialist governments have destroyed more provinces and countries than you can count. The people always eventually cast them out because they are so corrupt that even the liberals can't stand them. Hopefully Alberta stays loyally to it's grass roots conservative ways.
This entire campaign makes me really nervous. All I see are woke, WEF supporting Liberals and NDP types migrating from Central Canada and the Left coast. That's the last thing we need.
Isn't Calgary the highest taxed city in the whole province? We need good people across all of Alberta, not just that Woke, Socialist, dumpster fire of a city. Don't for the mayor wants to give away 87 BILLION dollars to the climate cult, a mere $58,000 for every man, woman, and child inside the city limits.
The NDP is suffering a lot of 'Butt-Hurt' over these ads. Of course the NDP hates the ads because they show how well the economy is doing under the UCP compared to how well it did under the NDP.
