Alberta

Smith dodges questions on Alberta independence referendum

Premier Danielle Smith remained non-committal to the concept of holding an Alberta independence referendum.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith AI Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Independence
Western
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta question period

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news