Alberta

Smith doubles down on not wanting Liberals to work with Bloc Quebecois

Danielle Smith said gender identity can be a tough topic for people to talk about, especially when youth are involved.
Danielle Smith said gender identity can be a tough topic for people to talk about, especially when youth are involved. Courtesy Danielle Smith/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Power
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Liberals
Money
Bloc Quebecois
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Life
Rick Bell
Hostages
Quebec Separatists
Confidence Votes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news