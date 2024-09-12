Smith doubles down on not wanting Liberals to work with Bloc Quebecois

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has refused to back down her opposition to the possibility of the Liberals collaborating with the Bloc Quebecois to maintain power. To indicate disdain for the possible deal, Smith said Canada “cannot be held hostage by the whims of Quebec separatists.”“The Bloc doesn’t ‘like how Alberta makes much of its money’ and will now prop up the Liberal government at the economic detriment of our way of life here at home,” tweeted Smith on Wednesday. .Smith linked to a column from Calgary Herald columnist Rick Bell saying on Wednesday the possibility of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau working with the BQ should not happen. “Canadian politics has become a sad theatre of the absurd where there is always another act and the play-acting is often surreal, but this time, just when you think it couldn’t get any worse, it does,” said Bell. “Just when you think we might have hit rock bottom, we haven’t.”The BQ said on Sunday it was open to working with the Liberals for support during confidence votes amid the supply and confidence agreement with the NDP ending. In response, the BQ has drawn up a list of demands. BQ House Leader Alain Therrien said it was happy to regain its balance of power.Smith made clear on Monday she does not want the Liberals to collaborate with the BQ to maintain power. READ MORE: Smith calls for election if Liberals work with Bloc QuebecoisWhile the Liberals might work with the BQ, she said it “does not have a mandate to bargain with Quebec separatists at the expense of Alberta, the West, and the rest of the country.”“If the Liberals go down this path, we need an election to be called immediately,” she said. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.