UCP leader Danielle Smith says it's time for Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley to stop misleading voters about EMS wait times.
On Friday evening, Smith released a statement, after the release of a news report showing EMS wait times markedly improving since November.
"This is very encouraging news for patients, their families, and the medical system at large. This means that when Albertans call for life-saving emergency care, EMS is arriving quicker," Smith said in the Friday statement.
"As I've said before, our UCP plan to fix Alberta's healthcare system is working, and I am confident we will continue to see improvement in all areas of our Health Care Action Plan (HCAP)."
In January, the UCP committed to a plan (HCAP) to ensure an ambulance is available to everyone where and when they need it and the HCAP will lead to better EMS response times.
The ten-point plan was rolled out in January.
The Alberta Health Service's said that wait times for EMS in Edmonton as of April is now 10 minutes, this is compared to 295 minutes in November 2022.
The wait time for EMS in Calgary as of April is four minutes, this is compared to 254 minutes in November 2022.
"With the revelation of this news, I strongly encourage Rachel Notley and the NDP to stop lying and fear-mongering to Albertans about medical wait times," Smith said.
"The system is improving, and that is good news for all Albertans, regardless of political stripe."
Smith then claimed she is just getting started in Alberta.
"To Albertans, I say this: I will never stop working to make sure we improve access to public healthcare for everyone," Smith said.
(1) comment
Notley,s platform is nothing but fear, lies and character assassination, racism . She brings zero to the table, and with the goofs in many of the ridings they bring absolutely nothing to the table. However, there are far too many people with zero critical thinking skills, The cannot see through the the time honoured BS Propaganda used by communism and Facism for years. She and Trudeau use the Joseph Goebbels method to perfection.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.