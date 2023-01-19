Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is establishing an expert panel — led by Preston Manning — to review the legislation and governance practices used by the Kenney government during the management of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Smith will then recommend changes necessary to improve government response to future health emergencies.
“There are valuable lessons we learned from the Alberta government’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency," Smith said.
"It’s important that we apply those lessons to strengthen our management of future public health crises, and the panel’s recommendations will be key in doing so.”
As part of its review, the panel will invite experts and the public to provide their views on how the government can better respond to future health emergencies while mitigating impacts on the social well-being, mental health, civil liberties and livelihoods of Albertans.
With this feedback in mind, the panel will review relevant legislation to ascertain whether there are amendments that can assist the government to improve its response to a future public health crisis.
Panel chair Manning, former Reform Party leader, will then make recommendations to Smith, as to the final membership of the panel in the coming months.
“It’s crucial we take the opportunity to review the province’s COVID-19 response and examine whether and how that approach can be improved in future health emergencies," Manning said.
"I look forward to working with my fellow panellists and hearing from Albertans about how the province can best achieve this objective.”
The panel will provide its final report and recommendations to the government by November 15.
In reviewing applicable legislation and governance practices, the panel will consider and balance various factors in the overall context of a public health emergency, including:
general public health and health information
mental health and wellness
child and student health, mental health and education
health professionals’ practice standards
effective implementation of emergency measures
protection of rights and freedoms
economic and financial effects
employment standards
During the pandemic, many decisions were made by the UCP government. Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney issued many stark warnings to the province.
“Case numbers have been over 800 for two days straight and hospitalizations above 300, though declining in recent days,” said Kenney during a press conference.
Kenney warned those who continued to defy the public health measures, stating the “variants are winning” and are “sending more people to the hospital.”
Schools were closed, and the province introduced mask mandates and vaccine passports.
Mandatory mask requirements were lifted in Alberta on June 14, 2022.
Manning's panel will review the decisions and make recommendations.
The budget for the panel is $2 million. Manning, as the panel chair, will be paid $253,000 for his services.
Other panel members will be recommended by the chair for the premier’s final approval.
“Almost a quarter of a million dollars is a lot of Albertans’ money to hire someone to chair a committee that has obviously been struck for political gain,” Alberta NDP Health Critic David Shepherd said.
“I know families who are struggling to pay their utility bills and their car insurance will ask why this is how their tax dollars are being spent, and health-care workers will be wondering why our ambulances and hospitals are starved for resources.”
(5) comments
Here is my guidance. Do not do it again...ever...or else.
Outstanding!!! What a leader! Great choice!
So I guess that this means no vax human rights amendment before the May election then. At best, Manning will make his recommendations before May (which would hopefully include some kind of legal protection for the unvaccinated) and Smith will make it a part of her election platform. Then, if she wins, we just have to hold our breath and hope that she actually keeps her promises to the unvaccinated this time...
I'm having a hard time with this.
While I will hold my nose and vote UPC in May, (the thought of another NDP government makes me sick to my stomach), I can't help but feel some betrayal between her pre-election promises and her post-election actions.
Until I actually see real legislation to end vaccine
status discrimination and I see restitution to those who have been discriminated against, the UPC won't see another penny from my pocket.
Another positive move, Preston will do a good job. Let's be open minded and let the process work.
GODANIELLEGO
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.