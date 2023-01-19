Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith

 Photo by Arthur C. Green/The Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is establishing an expert panel — led by Preston Manning — to review the legislation and governance practices used by the Kenney government during the management of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Smith will then recommend changes necessary to improve government response to future health emergencies.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

free the west
free the west

Here is my guidance. Do not do it again...ever...or else.

Berta baby
Berta baby

Outstanding!!! What a leader! Great choice!

Illusion
Illusion

So I guess that this means no vax human rights amendment before the May election then. At best, Manning will make his recommendations before May (which would hopefully include some kind of legal protection for the unvaccinated) and Smith will make it a part of her election platform. Then, if she wins, we just have to hold our breath and hope that she actually keeps her promises to the unvaccinated this time...

guest50
guest50

I'm having a hard time with this.

While I will hold my nose and vote UPC in May, (the thought of another NDP government makes me sick to my stomach), I can't help but feel some betrayal between her pre-election promises and her post-election actions.

Until I actually see real legislation to end vaccine

status discrimination and I see restitution to those who have been discriminated against, the UPC won't see another penny from my pocket.

guest310
guest310

Another positive move, Preston will do a good job. Let's be open minded and let the process work.

GODANIELLEGO

