CALGARY — Frustration was evident during the UCP AGM's bear-pit session on Saturday, as Premier Danielle Smith faced a fiery reaction from party members over her government's use of taxpayer funds to advertise during Alberta's referendum."Neither the UCP party nor the Government of Alberta registered as a third-party advertiser with Elections Alberta, despite a $4-million advertising campaign urging citizens to vote to stay in Canada," said one UCP member who addressed Smith and her cabinet, prompting a mixture of jeers and cheers from the crowd.The highly anticipated interaction between Smith and the UCP base comes after a year-long debate over Alberta independence that divided the party.Many UCP members expressed displeasure with the government's decision to spend $4 million advertising the 10 questions on Alberta's referendum, though nationalists argue that the funds were primarily used to campaign against Alberta independence.Smith twice defended the spending, saying her government was the only group advertising in favour of the nine other referendum questions, including those calling for greater provincial control over immigration..Another UCP member pressed Smith on what her government intends to do to represent the interests of the many Albertans who support independence.Finance Minister Jason Nixon, whose riding voted in favour of moving towards another Alberta independence referendum, answered the question by saying the UCP was built as a "big tent" party to unite conservatives and defeat the Alberta NDP.Nixon said the citizen initiative process was a result of the UCP merger and that the UCP caucus allowed the Alberta independence petitions to play out rather than stepping in and shutting them down. However, he said 75% of Albertans expressed a desire to remain in Canada, and that result must be respected.