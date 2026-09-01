Smith facing criticism after First Nations reference removed from updated Alberta Day statement

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith is facing criticism online Tuesday after making reference to First Nations' connection and stewardship of Alberta land in her initial Alberta Day statement before the sentence was removed in an update version distributed one hour later. "We recognize the indigenous Peoples whose enduring connection to and stewardship of this land continues to shape Alberta," reads a quote from Smith's statement distributed at 10:02 a.m. in honour of Alberta Day. "Over generations, people from many backgrounds have strengthened our communities through hard work, innovation, entrepreneurship, and a shared belief in opportunity." The statement recognized Alberta's 121st anniversary and said Alberta Day gives individuals a chance to celebrate "our rich history, cultural heritage and community spirit" and to recognize Alberta's place in Canada. .Smith distributed an updated statement at 10:58 a.m., and people were quick to notice the absence of a direct reference to "indigenous peoples," which was replaced with a broader statement about individuals who helped shape Alberta. “Generations of Albertans from many backgrounds have helped build our province through hard work, innovation and a shared belief in freedom," reads the updated statement. "Their legacy can be seen in the strong communities, thriving industries and quality of life we enjoy today." Officials later said the updated statement was "issued in error,” and the initial version stands. .The updated statement comes at a time of contention between First Nations and Smith's government revolving around the Alberta independence debate. In February, First Nation chiefs passed a "non-confidence" against Smith and called for her resignation, claiming she had failed to meet treaty-based constitutional and governance responsibilities.Chiefs have also accused Smith of treason in relation to the independence debate, and the premier responded by telling them to "check themselves." In May, an Alberta judge shut down an Alberta independence citizen initiative referendum petition after determining that the Government of Alberta had failed to meet their duty to consult First Nations prior to taking any action that could potentially infringe upon treaty rights. The UCP are appealing the ruling.Treaty 8 Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi said that First Nations are part of Alberta's history, present, and future, and that the updated statement is troubling. “At a time when First Nations people are facing increased hostility for standing up for Treaty, the government should be affirming our place and history prior to Alberta’s story, not deleting it,” reads a quote from Mercredi in a statement. “Respect for First Nations must be reflected in the government’s words, actions and relationships.”Alberta NDP MLA and First Nations individual Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse reacted to the updated statement on Tuesday, saying Smith can erase "us" from her statement, but "you will never erase us off our land!".Other changes in the updated statement included additional sections on Alberta's economic strength, opportunities, and beauty. "This Alberta Day, let us reflect on the many blessings we have here and appreciate what it means to call this incredible province home," the updated statement reads.“Let us continue building a strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada, confident in who we are, proud of what we contribute and ready to seize the opportunities ahead."