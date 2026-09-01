Alberta

Smith facing criticism after First Nations reference removed from updated Alberta Day statement

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she and her cabinet met with the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations to discuss mutual priorities.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she and her cabinet met with the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations to discuss mutual priorities.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
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