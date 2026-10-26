Smith facing criticism over expanded COVID-19 vaccine accessibility program

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith is facing criticism for the UCP government's decision to expand public access to vaccinations ahead of cold and flu season, with some using it to bolster their argument for a leadership review. Smith's government announced on Saturday plans to tackle the upcoming flu and RSV season, which follows 2025-26, when Alberta recorded 20,205 confirmed cases of influenza, 4,343 hospitalizations, 326 ICU admissions, and 282 deaths, all higher than the year prior. Those levels coincide with the lowest influenza vaccination totals since at least 2010, and the UCP has largely blamed them for added pressure and delays on Alberta's healthcare system. .The premier was asked about this on Saturday, and she and Minister of Hospital and Surgical Health Services, Adriana Lagrange, both stressed the importance of increasing access to vaccinations for Albertans, especially those most "at risk," which the government has focused on entering 2026-27. Smith said her government is opting to allow local pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in 2026-27, and that suppliers now provide doses in individual vials rather than packages, which helps reduce wastage. This comment drew attention from some Albertans who oppose the COVID-19 vaccine and questioned the UCP's decision to expand access after the recently conducted "Allision Inquiry" in Ottawa, which heard testimony from individuals who said vaccination caused them more harm than good. .The comment also fueled an already frustrated faction of UCP members who have been calling for Smith's removal as party leader. Many who oppose the COVID-19 vaccine are also Alberta independence supporters frustrated that Smith declared the UCP a federalist party. The Alberta Prosperity Project, a group actively looking to trigger a Smith leadership review over her opposition to the Alberta independence movement, shared the clip and said the premier "doesn't care about Albertans health." .Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization "strongly" recommended in June COVID-19 vaccine programs for individuals at increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 exposure or severe COVID-19 disease. It also recommended that programs offer the vaccine to all individuals 6 months of age or older. The COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta will be publicly funded for individuals 65 years of age or older, individuals over 6 months of age who have an underlying medical condition, are pregnant, live in a long-term care home, Indigionus people, health care workers and teachers. The Western Standard has contacted the Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services for a comment.