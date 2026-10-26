Alberta

Smith facing criticism over expanded COVID-19 vaccine accessibility program

Premier Danielle Smith speaking to reporters about Alberta's plans for the 2026-27 RSV and influenza season.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking to reporters about Alberta's plans for the 2026-27 RSV and influenza season. Alberta Government: YouTube
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Abpoli
Ableg
Adriana Lagrange
Alberta Prosperity Project
COVID-19 Vaccine
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
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Western Standard
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