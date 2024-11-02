Smith fires back at TBA’s Parker for saying she has failed on COVID policies

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Take Back Alberta founder David Parker is wrong about her lack of leadership on enacting policies about the COVID-19 pandemic aftermath. While Smith felt Parker was wrong, she predicted Alberta United Conservative Party members had the same opinion. “They’re looking at the Bill of Rights and they see there’s a very specific line in there that no one will ever face a vaccination mandate from the government,” said Smith at a Saturday press conference at the Alberta UCP AGM at Westerner Park in Red Deer. “And let’s remember vaccination mandates came in because the government gave the official law to the sanction for them.” However, she said her government will forbid vaccine mandates. Parker had given Smith a D on a report card about her COVID-19 policies. “Smith’s handling of COVID-related policies has been a disappointment to me and the resy of us who supported her based on promises of freedom, accountability, and healthcare choice,” he said. “As we head into the UCP AGM, many will need to consider whether she has truly delivered on the commitments that brought us together in the first place.” The worst grade he gave her on the report card was an F for accounabilitty for government overreach during COVID-19. Despite two reports on government overreach being presented, he said no significant action has been taken. Smith followed up by saying the last time she spoke with Parker was when she asked him to apologize to Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s wife Ana for going too far and attacking her online. “And he refused to do that,” she said. “And I thought it was inappropriate and I told him so.” Smith said in February she wants to disassociate herself from Parker’s comments about Pierre because they are negative. .UPDATED: Smith says she disapproves of TBA’s David Parker’s comments on Poilievre .“That is not who I am,” she said. “Anyone who has watched how I conduct myself in public is that even when I vehemently disagree with somebody, I disagree with them respectfully and I never resort to personal attacks and bullying.”