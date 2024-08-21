Smith fires back at U of A professor who mocked her attendance at small-town events

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was not going to be silent about University of Alberta women’s and gender studies professor Lise Gotell insulting her attendance at small town events. Office of the Premier of Alberta press secretary Sam Blackett said Smith was not going to stoop to Gotell’s level. “The premier is focused on listening to and governing on behalf of all Albertans, not on identity politics,” said Blackett in a Tuesday statement. The Western Standard reached out to U of A to find out its thoughts on Gotell’s tweet, if anyone had filed complaints against her for her tweet, and what action could arise from them. U of A has not acknowledged the phone call or email the Western Standard made to it. At the moment, she remains employed by U of A. A Western Standard exclusive revealed Gotell insulted Smith on Sunday for going to various events in small towns. READ MORE: U of A professor mocks Smith for attending small town events“Premier Smith updates us on her tour of white Alberta,” she said..Since she had received backlash for her comment, she said she “never thought I would live in a Canada in which racists would be so emboldened.” She called for people to read the replies with caution.