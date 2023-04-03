Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Legal counsel from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has sent a clear message to CBC News, retract false information published and apologize by end of April or get sued.

On Monday, the Western Standard obtained a letter titled "Notice of Defamation – CBC – "Danielle Smith discussed COVID charges 'almost weekly' with justice officials, according to leaked call", dated March 29, 2023 (the "Article")" that was hand-delivered to Mr. Brodie Fenlon at CBC News by legal counsel for the premier.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Awesome. This needs to be done way more often

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

May have been more appropriate to threaten suit against the Liberal / NDP government for that is in reality who the CBC is.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

PP SAID he would defund the cbc if elected (doesn't do that day one I suspect he won't know what hit em), so Premier Smith should do this sooner than later because I think there will be a federal blow-up and subsequent federal election in the near future.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Mars Hill [thumbup]

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I agree!

mcumming
mcumming

We have a strong premier who will kick the socialists at every opportunity.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

MEMO TO PIERRE P.:

On Day 01 when you become PM, DEFUND and PRIVATIZE the CommieBC. No more taxpayers' hard-earned dollars to Globalist News, CTV, The Toronto Star et cetera.

In other words: no $$$ to ANY media.

Full disclosure:

I'm a paying subscriber to Rebel News, Western Standard, True North News and The Counter Signal.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Woodrow George [thumbup] I cut my subs to just WS for now. I am on board ~daily with GBNews though.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]I follow GB News daily as well. Wish we had an online news channel like that and here in Canada.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Great job

What a wonderful woman Daniel Smith is

Take the offence against the fascist woketard Trudeau infected cesspool of propaganda and misinformation known as CBC

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]You bet!

