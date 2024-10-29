Smith greets Simon on Alberta Legislature front steps during official visit

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith welcomed Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on the Alberta Legislature front steps as part of her official visit to the province. The Tuesday event saw Simon pull up in a three-vehicle motorcade at the front of the Alberta Legislature. Simon and her husband Whit Fraser exchanged greetings and shook hands with Smith. While some protestors had gathered outside of the Alberta Legislature, Simon acknowledged their presence by waving at them. She headed up the front steps with Smith and Fraser..As they made their way up the steps, they conversed among themselves. Upon reaching the top of the steps, they were met by Office of the Premier of Alberta Chief of Staff Rob Anderson and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Nathan Cooper. Simon and Fraser shook hands with Anderson and Cooper. They headed into the Alberta Legislature to allow Smith and Simon to have their meeting as part of her official visit to the province. .About 80 protestors from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation had gathered on the Alberta Legislature Grounds in Edmonton to protest against Simon not acknowledging treaty rights. “We’re here to let Canada know that we didn’t forget about our treaty rights,” said Saddle Lake Chief Jason Whiskeyjack. “Our treaty rights are very important to us as Indian people.” Protestors held signs with messages such as “No collaboration means no respect” and “Treaty is with the Crown, not with Alberta.” They chanted “We’re still here” as Simon headed into the Alberta Legislature. This ordeal comes after Simon made her first official visit to Saskatchewan in a busy three-day itinerary in April..Governor General Mary Simon makes first official visit to Saskatchewan.She arrived at the Saskatchewan Legislature in a three-vehicle convoy. She greeted Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and NDP leader Carla Beck, inspected the RCMP force present for her arrival, and met with visiting schoolchildren.Her meeting with Moe happened a little before noon. She met with Saskatchewan Lt. Gov. Russ Mirasty and his wife Donna at 12:30 p.m.