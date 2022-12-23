Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith continues to be outspoken when it comes to a plan to outlaw cars that run on oil and gas in Canada.

On Thursday, Smith took to social media to express her concerns and said she will protect Alberta from Electric Vehicles (EVs).

guest399
guest399

I wish she would protect us from the horrible LRT in Edmonton.

G K
G K

"provide the world with clean vehicles."

D E L U D E D…

Riverbend418
Riverbend418

Hydrogen is the future. There is enough hydrogen in Alberta's oil sands to power all of Canada's energy needs for the next 350 years. Alberta needs to invest in hydrogen infrastructure. Could be 100 percent green in 10 years and tell the rest of Canada to go pound sand.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Trying to run an economy in minus 40 using electric vehicles is a pipe dream.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The full on terrorism from the vile psychotic psychopathic ChiCom maggot child Trudeau continues day after day

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Soooo true!

NortherTrumper
NortherTrumper

EV's will never be the future nor do we need to be worried about being forced into them.

World reserves of Lithium to be mined would never be enough to transition to EV's.

Toyota is not invested in EV's because they have stated the green alternative is not here yet. Toyota believes hydrogen is more realistic.

Remember when the incandescent light bulb was replaced with the compact Florescent bulb? Then we found out Florescent bulbs are extremely toxic and if it breaks in your home you have a toxic mess to clean up out of your carpeting and furniture. Then the LED bulb came along, EV's will have the same fate as the Florescent bulb.

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

It is so encouraging to have a leader speak what most think but have become wary of speaking up about. You have my support, please stay true to your game. The harder the left push the more you know you are in the right lane Danielle.

Illusion
Illusion

The purpose of electric vehicles is twofold:

1) to wreck the power grid to make us ore like Venezuela. If even 10% of people start driving EV's that require charging at home I would expect rolling brownouts to become a reality and regulations on when we can wash clothing, use AC, etc.

2) To make vehicles unaffordable for average people which will also make us more like Venezuela. See it wouldn't work as well if Trudeau just banned all cars since it would be clear that he is just trying to impoverish the masses. Instead, the globalists use a bait-and-switch tactic where they swoon us with this "amazing new EV technology" that is just a couple advances from being way better that internal combustion engine vehicles. The problem is that those advances never come but by the time we figure it out regulations have already banned gas cars and nobody can afford the EV's and so only the elites end up being able to drive. WEF agenda item accomplished.

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

I want to manufacture cars in Alberta. My own engine designs in the last over 20 years. Not just one kind. But because of the heavy burden of TAXES imposed by the greedy beaks, I am not sure of this anymore. I no longer want to pay parasites to exist without any effort, but my effort and yours - the producer. No longer. If Alberta wants its own vehicles - there is technology readily available - mine. My gasoline engine is superior to any gasoline engine, in the last 150 years. It is a matter of working for ourselves, or the parasites collect all the money we create. Choose and act.

mcumming
mcumming

Buyers of these vehicles should also pay for hydro upgrades. These vehicles are going to be very costly to make our electrical have enough capacity.

carole
carole

Good call. Why should we be financially burdened because Trudeau is an id i ot.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

At least one leader speaking logic. I have been, still am hopeful that this ridiculous charade will get slapped down with the reality wake up call but it still continues despite the fact that it is impossible.

guest50
guest50

God bless and thank her.

Electric vehicles (and solar/wind power) are not green, clean, safe or reliable.

Let Suzuki, Trudeau, Singh and their supporters/dependanrs freeze and starve in the dark for the next 100 years.

The rest of us will live a reasonable life.

Jablonski
Jablonski

Unless Alberta makes vehicles she really can’t do much about it. Canadians have to get rid of the socialist coalition.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

If we have to make our own vehicles then so be it. Why not?

