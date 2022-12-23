"It will also cost billions of your taxes to upgrade the grid in a very short period of time, increasing your electricity costs and potentially impacting grid stability," Smith said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Doug Ford recently in Ingersoll, ON, to celebrate the launch of Canada's first ever full-scale electric vehicle manufacturing plant.
According to the PM, the plant will manufacture 50,000 electric vehicles per year by 2025, which will help with the government's plan to get more Canadians driving cars powered by electric, rather than gas.
In a statement, Trudeau said Canada recently secured "several historic manufacturing deals for electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids, and batteries," which he says will create thousands of jobs and "provide the world with clean vehicles."
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity according to the Liberals.
By 2030, the mandate will hit 60% of all sales and by 2035, every passenger vehicle sold in Canada will need to be electric.
Smith plans on fighting this for Albertans.
"It's not like Ottawa is a national government," said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after Bill 1 gained royal assent.
"The way our country works is that we are a federation of sovereign, independent jurisdictions. They are one of those signatories to the constitution and the rest of us, as signatories to the constitution, have a right to exercise our sovereign powers in our own areas of jurisdiction."
According to Smith, defending Alberta from Ottawa’s continuous economic and constitutional attacks against Alberta is what the Alberta Sovereignty Act is all about.
"Electric, diesel, and gas powered vehicles are all choices Albertans should have depending on their personal needs, budgets, and circumstances," Smith said.
"As premier, I will make sure you have a choice when it comes to the vehicle you drive — the NDP and Liberals can butt out."
I wish she would protect us from the horrible LRT in Edmonton.
"provide the world with clean vehicles."
D E L U D E D…
Hydrogen is the future. There is enough hydrogen in Alberta's oil sands to power all of Canada's energy needs for the next 350 years. Alberta needs to invest in hydrogen infrastructure. Could be 100 percent green in 10 years and tell the rest of Canada to go pound sand.
Trying to run an economy in minus 40 using electric vehicles is a pipe dream.
The full on terrorism from the vile psychotic psychopathic ChiCom maggot child Trudeau continues day after day
Soooo true!
EV's will never be the future nor do we need to be worried about being forced into them.
World reserves of Lithium to be mined would never be enough to transition to EV's.
Toyota is not invested in EV's because they have stated the green alternative is not here yet. Toyota believes hydrogen is more realistic.
Remember when the incandescent light bulb was replaced with the compact Florescent bulb? Then we found out Florescent bulbs are extremely toxic and if it breaks in your home you have a toxic mess to clean up out of your carpeting and furniture. Then the LED bulb came along, EV's will have the same fate as the Florescent bulb.
It is so encouraging to have a leader speak what most think but have become wary of speaking up about. You have my support, please stay true to your game. The harder the left push the more you know you are in the right lane Danielle.
The purpose of electric vehicles is twofold:
1) to wreck the power grid to make us ore like Venezuela. If even 10% of people start driving EV's that require charging at home I would expect rolling brownouts to become a reality and regulations on when we can wash clothing, use AC, etc.
2) To make vehicles unaffordable for average people which will also make us more like Venezuela. See it wouldn't work as well if Trudeau just banned all cars since it would be clear that he is just trying to impoverish the masses. Instead, the globalists use a bait-and-switch tactic where they swoon us with this "amazing new EV technology" that is just a couple advances from being way better that internal combustion engine vehicles. The problem is that those advances never come but by the time we figure it out regulations have already banned gas cars and nobody can afford the EV's and so only the elites end up being able to drive. WEF agenda item accomplished.
I want to manufacture cars in Alberta. My own engine designs in the last over 20 years. Not just one kind. But because of the heavy burden of TAXES imposed by the greedy beaks, I am not sure of this anymore. I no longer want to pay parasites to exist without any effort, but my effort and yours - the producer. No longer. If Alberta wants its own vehicles - there is technology readily available - mine. My gasoline engine is superior to any gasoline engine, in the last 150 years. It is a matter of working for ourselves, or the parasites collect all the money we create. Choose and act.
Buyers of these vehicles should also pay for hydro upgrades. These vehicles are going to be very costly to make our electrical have enough capacity.
Good call. Why should we be financially burdened because Trudeau is an id i ot.
At least one leader speaking logic. I have been, still am hopeful that this ridiculous charade will get slapped down with the reality wake up call but it still continues despite the fact that it is impossible.
God bless and thank her.
Electric vehicles (and solar/wind power) are not green, clean, safe or reliable.
Let Suzuki, Trudeau, Singh and their supporters/dependanrs freeze and starve in the dark for the next 100 years.
The rest of us will live a reasonable life.
Unless Alberta makes vehicles she really can’t do much about it. Canadians have to get rid of the socialist coalition.
If we have to make our own vehicles then so be it. Why not?
