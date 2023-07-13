Smith in BC for LNG 2023

Smith said on Twitter she is looking forward to a full day of stakeholder meetings, advocacy, and her keynote speech this afternoon.

 Danielle Smith Twitter

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Vancouver on Thursday at the largest global 20th International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2023).

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest356
guest356

You go premier Smith. It seems like your common sense is even rubbing off on the fruit and nuts in South Western BC.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.