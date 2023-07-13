Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Vancouver on Thursday at the largest global 20th International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2023).
Delighted to be starting my day off in Vancouver at LNG 2023. It's vital that Alberta's natural gas industry is represented fairly as being one of the most responsible providers of LNG in the world. Looking forward to a full day of stakeholder meetings, advocacy, and my keynote… pic.twitter.com/pNlWWcnkdt
"Delighted to be starting my day off in Vancouver at LNG 2023. It's vital that Alberta's natural gas industry is represented fairly as being one of the most responsible providers of LNG in the world," Smith said in a Thursday morning tweet.
The LNG Conference Series has been the leading meeting of the international LNG industry for more than 54 years.
LNG2023 will provide a unique platform for the global LNG industry and key stakeholders to discuss, debate and showcase the latest industry developments and opportunities.
"On behalf of the event owners IGU, GTI and IIR, we are excited to see LNG2023 coming to Vancouver; an easily accessible and safe destination with world-class facilities," said Professor JM (Joe) Kang, Chair of the LNG2023 Steering Committee (SC) and President of the International Gas Union.
"Plus, Vancouver is central to the growing LNG industry in Canada and will make a timely contribution to improving global energy security."
Smith said on Twitter she is looking forward to a full day of stakeholder meetings, advocacy, and her keynote speech this afternoon.
You go premier Smith. It seems like your common sense is even rubbing off on the fruit and nuts in South Western BC.
