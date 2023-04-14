Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said it's an important milestone to ensure Alberta continues moving forward.
On Friday, Smith announced the establishment of the Premier’s Council on Multiculturalism.
“Alberta’s United Conservative government is relentlessly focused on creating the opportunities of tomorrow for all Albertans,” Smith said.
“But to do that, we must ensure Alberta promotes multiculturalism and addresses racism head-on.”
Smith said the UCP government is committed to continue building a welcoming, diverse, and inclusive society.
“One where all Albertans have the same chance to pursue the opportunities that they want to secure a better future for themselves and their families,” Smith said.
“All Albertans benefit from the cultural traditions, histories, and perspectives of the people who love this province and call it home.”
Smith said diverse multicultural communities are an integral part of Alberta’s economic growth and rich and vibrant society.
“We want to ensure everyone feels welcome, appreciated and respected,” Smith said.
The UCP government also said it's working with the Alberta Council of Imams and the Al Rashid Mosque to explore opportunities for Islamic-compliant, or halal, financing.
In 2022, the UCP government introduced a regulatory sandbox to offer businesses temporary relief from certain legislative and regulatory requirements, making it simpler for them to research and adapt their new products and services for the market.
Currently, many Muslims are unable to access traditional mortgage financing through regulated financial institutions, as paying or charging interest is prohibited under Islamic law.
“To assist with this work, we need to engage Albertans to get their input on how to foster a more multicultural society — free from the scourge of racism — to continue building awareness, understanding, and relationships,” Smith said.
“I’m pleased to announce the creation of the Premier’s Council on Multiculturalism — a bold step towards promoting multiculturalism, inclusivity, and diversity. And to fight racism head-on. We understand each community has unique concerns and priorities. And we are committed to working with them to address their specific needs. We want to ensure all their voices are heard and their communities feel represented.”
Smith then introduced the council members in attendance which consisted of 30 people.
“This diverse group of Albertans come from a variety of backgrounds,” Smith said.
Smith said the Premier’s Council on Multiculturalism will advise her on ways to best engage with Albertans to promote multiculturalism and social inclusion.
“It will continue the government’s work in building welcoming communities that support, inspire, and promote cultural diversity, social inclusion, and educational exchanges. And it will build awareness and understanding, and forge new and stronger relationships,” Smith said.
“The establishment of this specialized council is the best way to ensure that we can tackle issues head-on through dialogue and achieve meaningful progress. I expect the advice from the Premier’s Council on Multiculturalism to help our government fulfill our commitment to building a province where everyone feels they belong and where a person’s culture, language, and religion is valued and respected.”
Smith said she looks forward to working with this Council to build welcoming and diverse communities that ensure people from diverse ethnocultural backgrounds who want to live in Alberta, feel appreciated and valued, and can fully contribute to society and the province's economic growth.
This Council will supplement the work of the Alberta Anti-Racism Advisory Council. In 2022, the UCP government received a report from the AntiRacism Advisory Council titled “Strengthening our Diversity.”
“This report contains a series of recommendations and action items that informed the creation of Alberta’s Anti-Racism Action Plan. The report noted the increase in hate crimes towards Albertans due to race or ethnicity, including physical attacks and vandalism in places of worship,” Smith said.
“These crimes cannot be tolerated. And our United Conservative government has taken action to protect vulnerable groups from hate and harm. And I am committed to ensuring we take the right action.”
(1) comment
Smith is using Liberal buzz words 🤮 Not a good sign
