Joseph Schow.

Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith issued a mandate letter on Friday to Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow calling on him to develop a policy to ensure future Olympic bids by the province are approved by taxpayers.

In the letter Smith directed Schow to develop an international games bidding policy and legislation, "if necessary."

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

All Albertans need a say in these referendums, not just the City choosing to make the bid, as All Albertans will be paying for it, we all deserve a say.

