Alberta Premier Danielle Smith issued a mandate letter on Friday to Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow calling on him to develop a policy to ensure future Olympic bids by the province are approved by taxpayers.
In the letter Smith directed Schow to develop an international games bidding policy and legislation, "if necessary."
The UCP said this is being pursued to ensure future international gaming bids, using substantial provincial taxpayer dollars, are subject to transparent public disclosure requirements and cost/benefit analysis and include mandatory referenda for affected communities when appropriate.
During the UCP leadership race, Smith said she will not support another Calgary Olympic bid.
At a news conference last year about provincial funding for WinSport renovations, Culture Minister Ron Orr said the government is aware of a small group of people putting together proposals for future Games bids.
In an exclusive interview on the Cory Morgan Show, Smith said, "I think the people have spoken. It went to a referendum and Calgarians said no."
Smith said the Alberta government needs to be "realistic" about pursuing an Olympic bid.
In November of 2018, 56.4% of Calgarians voted to stop the exploration of a 2026 Olympics bid.
In her letter, Smith also outlined her expectations that Alberta communities are supported through strategies and investments that will bolster the visitor economy and recreation, and asks Schow to deliver on platform commitments to Albertans, including:
Establishing a Community Recreation Centre Infrastructure Fund that invests at least $80 million over four years in small and mid-sized projects such as indoor and outdoor hockey arenas and rinks, community pools, indoor turf centres, pickle ball courts, sports fields and courts and other recreational facilities.
Investing at least $10 million over five years to improve air access options for visitors from high-value markets.
Smith also tasks Minister Schow with:
Supporting the Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism Muhammad Yaseen, who is the lead, in establishing a dedicated tourism and hospitality immigration stream in Alberta.
Assessing the advantages and disadvantages of having all of Alberta’s tourism levy invested in tourism-related growth initiatives and making recommendations based on the findings.
Continuing to develop and implement a long-term provincial tourism strategy.
Working with the Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, Matt Jones, to assist in designing a ministry-specific job-attraction strategy, to raise the awareness of young Albertans (aged 16 to 24) and adults changing careers, of the skilled trades and professions available in each economic sector, including pathways for education, apprenticeship and training.
“I am honoured to lead Alberta's new Ministry of Tourism and Sport, showcasing our province as a captivating destination for visitors and athletes alike," said Schow.
