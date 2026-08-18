Alberta

Smith jabs at Ottawa in defence of Alberta's dual-practice health care system

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, and Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta President Susan Prendergast spoke about plans to strengthen the role of nurse practitioners in primary care.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, and Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta President Susan Prendergast spoke about plans to strengthen the role of nurse practitioners in primary care.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
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Abpoli
Alberta Health
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Dual Practice Model
Health Minister Marjorie Michel
Alberta Bill 11
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