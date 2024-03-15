Smith, Jean mosey to Houston to promote Alberta at oil patch Lollapalooza

It’s considered the Calgary Stampede equivalent of oil and gas.And Canada will be represented by the likes of Premier Danielle Smith and Energy Minister Brian Jean to highlight Alberta’s role in the global energy transition at the CERAWeek oil and gas conference in Houston.CERAWeek is an annual event hosted by IHS founder Daniel Yergin, Pulitzer-winning author of The Quest and The Prize, and draws a wide slate of international decision makers, government officials and industry leaders. It ranks second only to the World Petroleum Congress in terms of scale..In a statement, Smith said she would be donning her Stetson to promote Alberta’s innovations in areas such as carbon capture and new emerging technologies such as hydrogen on what is essentially a global scale.“Alberta is a leader in emissions reduction. Our investments in carbon capture technologies and hydrogen development show that we have the ability and expertise to offer practical solutions as a responsible supplier of energy resources to the United States and to other nations looking to build a low-carbon energy future. I look forward to sharing this message with the world, in Houston.”While attending CERAWeek, Smith and Jean will meet with American government officials and business leaders to discuss North American energy security while reasserting that Alberta’s responsibly produced energy resources, both traditional and emerging, are a key part of the solution to meet global energy demands in the decades ahead. .They will also participate in panel discussions and other speaking events during the conference.Alberta’s government is committed to working with national and international partners to advance shared interests that can lead to new opportunities for people and businesses in Alberta and around the world. By working with industry, researchers and other governments, the UCP said Alberta is implementing its Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan and offering a business-friendly environment primed for investment and growth.“Alberta is advancing energy security by expanding existing partnerships that are vital to building the necessary infrastructure to remain competitive, support energy diversification and create prosperity in the North American trading family,” added Jean.Smith will travel with five staff members and Jean with two. Trip expenses will be posted on the government of Alberta website.