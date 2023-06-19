Smith presser

Alberta premier Danielle Smith speaks to reporters at a press conference in Calgary Monday morning.

 Shaun Polczer

Premier Danielle Smith has laid down not one — but two — “lines in the sand” that would trigger a sovereignty act challenge in her meeting with a pair of federal cabinet ministers in Calgary this afternoon.

The first is any proposed emissions cap on oil and gas production that she says would amount to a de facto production cut. The Trudeau government has proposed mandating a 42% reduction in oil and gas emissions by 2035.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. 

guest310
guest310

She has to be appearing to be trying to deal with them. Let's see how it goes, remember we are not the only province dealing with Ottawa on these matters.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Please Danielle do not ever shake hands again with that vile pedophile Trudeau

retiredpop
retiredpop

I'm afraid she is wasting her time trying to reason with these two a**hats. Danielle Smith foresaw the future when she introduced and passed the Alberta Sovereignty Act. We will need it!

