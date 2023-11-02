Smith, Moe tell their finance ministers to raise carbon tax 'crisis' at Freeland meeting

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has asked Finance Minister Nate Horner to bring up axing the carbon tax at a meeting with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and his provincial and territorial counterparts on Friday. “The carbon tax is hurting all Canadians and is THE top affordability issue on the minds of Canadians from coast to coast,” tweeted Smith on Thursday..Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe agreed the carbon tax needed to be talked about. “The carbon tax crisis needs to be on the agenda,” tweeted Moe. “SK Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will be raising it, whether it’s on Minister Freeland’s agenda or not.”.Smith and Moe said on Friday the Canadian government’s choice to exclude the carbon tax on heating oil does not address the affordability crisis in Alberta and Saskatchewan.READ MORE: Smith, Moe ask for natural gas carbon tax exemptionThis decision benefits Atlantic Canadians the most because home heating oil is their primary heating source.They argued the exemption should extend to natural gas because it is the primary heating source for most residents in their provinces, with less than 1% using heating oil.Freeland confirmed on Tuesday she will be holding a special virtual meeting of provincial and territorial counterparts to discuss the Alberta Pension Plan. READ MORE: Freeland to hold meeting with provincial finance ministers about Alberta potentially leaving CPP“Like each of you, I have heard serious concerns from Canadians — including Albertans — regarding Alberta’s proposal to withdraw from the CPP,” she said. “Canadians work hard with the promise that a secure pension will be there for them when they retire — and they know that Alberta’s proposed withdrawal is a threat to the pensions of people in Alberta and across Canada.”