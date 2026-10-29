Alberta

Smith, Nenshi fight over Alberta independence advocate Jeffrey Rath

An AI image of Danielle Smith and Naheed Nenshi arguing, with Jeffrey Rath and Thomas Lukaszuk standing in the background.
An AI image of Danielle Smith and Naheed Nenshi arguing, with Jeffrey Rath and Thomas Lukaszuk standing in the background. ChatGPT
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Abpoli
Ableg
Thomas Lukaszuk
Jeffrey Rath
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
AB Question Period