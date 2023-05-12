There are 74 active wildfires in the forest protection area of Alberta, and 20 of them are classified as out of control, according to the latest figures.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was in Grande Prairie Friday to see what the situation is like.
"I just visited the Dunes fire station in the County of Grande Prairie before joining officials to survey the damage caused by wildfires in northern Alberta," Smith said.
"I’m on the ground in Grande Prairie for the emergency Cabinet update. This morning I’ll be surveying the fire zone and having strategy meetings with local officials and indigenous leaders."
"In some areas, we are getting into a very warm periods and much drier periods," Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said Friday.
"Our wildfire experts and fire crews are ready to respond to any emerging needs that arise over the next few days. But let's all help those efforts by avoiding any activities that might start new fires."
Ellis said the fire situation is "worse" heading into the weekend and all residents under evacuation alerts should be ready to leave their homes for a minimum of seven days.
"Ensure you have all important medication and documents as well as food and supplies to support yourself and your family. You should also make sure your vehicle is fully fuelled and ready to go. These fires can move very quickly and being prepared can make a huge difference," Ellis said.
The UCP government said it is removing costs for wildfire evacuees who need replacement identification so they can access services they may need as soon as possible.
Evacuees of the Alberta wildfires who lost or left behind their Alberta driver’s licence, ID card or birth certificate between April 29 and June 29 will be able to replace those documents free of charge.
Evacuees must visit a registry agent's office in person to replace their documents at no cost.
The UCP government said registry agents will follow procedures to confirm an applicant’s identity and ensure they are from an area under evacuation before ordering replacement documents at no charge.
Replacement cards and certificates will be sent to an address specified by the applicant. Applicants can choose to send replacement identification to an alternate address that's not a post office box, including evacuation centres and registry agents. The replacements will arrive in about five business days.
Replacing a driver’s licence or ID card
The UCP government said registry agents will validate an applicant’s identity by looking up their image and signature to ensure both match what's on file.
Registry agents will validate an applicant’s evacuee status by comparing their address on their motor vehicle file, with a government list of affected areas that is updated daily.
The agent will ask personal knowledge verification questions only the applicant could answer.
Replacing a birth certificate
Birth certificates can be replaced by applying in person at a registry agent's office if an applicant has another ID; however, if that too is missing, an applicant will need to bring someone who can vouch for their identity, having known them for more than one year. The registry agent can assist with this process.
Alberta’s Emergency Management Cabinet Committee said it continues to meet regularly to respond to the current wildfire situation across the province. The UCP said the cabinet continues to have decision-making abilities and will make decisions as needed to deal with this emergency.
Military
Ellis said the UCP government is now receiving help with the wildfires from the Canadian Armed Forces.
"The Canadian Forces is supporting basic firefighting duties and offload operations," Ellis said.
"They are also evacuating isolated communities, offering engineering support and heavy equipment resources. We will continue to work closely with the Canadian Armed Forces and are conducting significant planning and recon efforts throughout Alberta to determine where they are most needed."
Alberta continues to be under a provincial state of emergency.
"The estimated number of evacuees is approximately 16,500. If you've been evacuated, then register at the nearest reception centre or online. Registering will make it easier for you to get help and resources and it makes it makes it easier for us to reach you with important information," said Colin Blair, executive director for Alberta Emergency Management Agency.
The most up-to-date evacuation information is available at alberta.ca/emergency, Alberta Emergency Alert or by downloading the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app, which immediately pushes all alerts out to subscribers. Albertans seeking information or support can call 310-4455.
