Smith plans to fast-track legislation forcing teachers back to work

The Alberta government is preparing to legislate an end to the provincewide teachers’ strike that has shuttered classrooms across the province for more than two weeks.

Premier Danielle Smith announced Thursday that her government will table Bill 2, the Back to School Act, when the legislature resumes Monday.

Speaking at a morning press conference, Smith said the legislation is necessary after negotiations with the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) stalled yet again.

“The precondition has to be getting kids back to school, and so far, the teachers’ union has been unwilling to do that,” Smith said. “They came back with an offer that moves even further apart rather than closer together. We’d like to see a realistic approach that allows us to address the issues of classroom complexity, but we have to get kids back in the classroom.”