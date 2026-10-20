Smith 'pleased' with referendum support, other leaders react

EDMONTON — Leaders across Canada are responding to Albertans voting Monday to remain in Canada, as both federalists and nationalists tout the roughly 76% to 24% vote split as a victory for their side. .Premier Danielle SmithSmith responded to the results shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning, saying she is "pleased" to see the initial results showing support for Alberta remaining in Canada."Albertans have voted for a stronger Alberta in a united Canada," wrote Smith in her X post. "Thank you to all Albertans who took time to vote on these critically important referendum questions."The premier will address Albertans Tuesday at 6:45 p.m., reflecting on the available referendum results and discussing Alberta's next steps. .Prime Minister Mark CarneyCarney offered his reaction in a statement at 12:12 a.m. on Tuesday, saying the referendum results on Alberta remaining in Canada mean Albertans and Canadians will move forward united with "renewed purpose and high ambition." "We are building that future, bigger and faster than ever before," wrote Carney. Canada is securing new trade partners around the world, fast-tracking major, nation-building projects in every part of the country, and unleashing our full potential as a global energy superpower with Alberta at its core." "Canada is so much greater than the sum of its parts. Now it is our opportunity to take all that we have been given as Canadians - and we have been given the greatest country in the world - and make our country better for all of us." The prime minister offered additional insights later in the morning, and he said spoke with Smith and is committed to continuing to build on their cooperation over the prior 18 months to "deliver on what matters most to Albertans." Carney did not directly address Smith's other nine referendum questions, many of which involve varying degrees of federal cooperation. As of 8:55 a.m., unofficial early results suggest Smith could win support for all of her immigration questions and some of the constitutional ones. .Tanya Clemens (Let Alberta Decide) Clemens, the co-leader of one of the leading nationalist TPAs, expressed appreciation and optimism in a video filmed Tuesday."Think about where we were even a year ago," said Clemens. "A conversation about Alberta independence that was once taking place around kitchen tables and in small community halls has now reached a national and international audience.""People across Canada, and around the world, have been paying attention, and most importantly, Albertans themselves are having these conversations about their future. We brought those questions into homes and communities across this province, and ultimately to a province-wide referendum. I consider that an extraordinary accomplishment." Despite the movement's progress, it ultimately fell short of the 50%+1 support for Option Two needed to move the independence movement's current phase toward a binding referendum, but Clemens said that does not mean Albertans' frustrations with Ottawa and the rest of Canada have gone away. "For generations, Albertans have worked to achieve greater sovereignty within Canada," Clemens said. "We've elected governments, advocated for reforms, and tried countless approaches to address our grievances with Ottawa, and those grievances remain." "And to the Albertans who voted for Option One because they believe our future is better within Canada, I sincerely hope you'll continue to be part of this conversation, because if we're going to remain within Confederation, surely we should expect that relationship to work better for Alberta. I have no doubt this conversation will continue." She concluded by thanking her Let Alberta Decide co-leader Keith Wilson, and the other volunteers who committed to progressing the movement. "It has been the honour of my lifetime to work alongside you," Clemens said. "I'm a farmer. I never imagined finding myself helping lead this province-wide referendum campaign, but through this work and the extraordinary Albertans I've met, I found something I hadn't felt in a long time: hope. And I haven't lost that hope tonight.""I hope my children will someday understand why their mom cared enough about their future to stand up for what she believed in, even when the outcome wasn't guaranteed. Tonight's vote may have settled the question on the ballot, but it hasn't settled the questions Albertans have been asking for generations, and I hope Ottawa is paying attention." .Thomas Lukaszuk (Forever Canadian) Forever Canadian campaigned on "Canadian unity" throughout the referendum period, and Lukaszuk doubled down on his messaging on Monday, calling for "Alberta unity" and dialogue with the then 23% of Albertans who voted for Option Two. "I will be encouraging a dialogue with that 23% of Albertans and make sure that we find a common language and we address some of the issues that they have, because some are legitimate, some are not, but as Canadians, as Albertans, we cannot go on fighting with each other," said Lukaszuk at Forever Canadian's referendum event. "Our flag is the Maple Leaf flag. Our flag is the Alberta flag, and we have to stay united."He also emphasized that the referendum results should send a message to Smith, Canada, and US President Donald Trump. "What this does, it not only sends a very clear message to Premier Danielle Smith that we do not need another referendum, but it also sends a message to the rest of Canada that Alberta will not be the weak link in Confederation," Lukaszuk said. "We Albertans are as proud to be Canadians as any other Canadian Across the country, but perhaps most importantly, it will send a very strong message to the rest of the world: Don't mess with Canada. So, if President Trump is watching this, he better be worried about his midterms, because Canada is not up for grabs." Despite the referendum victory, Lukaszuk said Forever Canadian is not going away, and they will open a second campaign office in Edmonton because "we don't know what the decision of Premier Danielle Smith will be." "We'll be vigilant, and if we have to stand up, we'll be ready for the fourth period of this game, whatever this game has been," Lukaszuk said. "But we will stand on guard for thee. Forever Canadian will be ready, and I know that I can count on you if we need you in the future.".Naheed Nenshi (Alberta NDP leader)The Alberta NDP leader took aim at Smith throughout his speech on Monday, emphasizing that Albertans have rejected not only the premier's Alberta independence push, but also her nine questions aimed at picking a fight with Ottawa. "We talked a lot about how this referendum, the Premier and her cynicism, thought that this referendum was an opportunity to send a message to Ottawa," said Nenshi. "And what we've really seen tonight is that Albertans have sent a message to Danielle Smith, and that message is a very simple one: enough, enough picking fights, enough not focusing on what Albertans want and need.""Because there's one thing that we've learned over the last two years, but we've especially learned over the last four months, is when Danielle Smith has a choice between doing what's right for Alberta and doing what's right for Danielle Smith, she picks Danielle Smith every time." Results indicate that Smith will likely get support for her five questions related to immigration, and the four constitutional questions are all within 48.6 to 53.2% support, with 81% of polls reporting, but Nenshi said even 50 to 55% support sends Smith a "remarkable message." "The legacy of Danielle Smith will always be separatism," Nenshi said. "The legacy of Danielle Smith will always be this disaster of a referendum." "You know what? That will never be Alberta's legacy, because Alberta is a place that is so much bigger than our politicians. Alberta is a place, as I always say, where it is impossible to dream small when our sky is that big." .Jason Kenney (Former Alberta premier) Kenney posted on Tuesday and said he is proud of Albertans for, yet again proving their Canadian patriotism with a "resounding" support for "national unity." "We are a province of dreamers, builders, and doers," wrote Kennet in an X post. "We are optimists with an entrepreneurial culture. That’s why Alberta has never been fertile soil for the separatists’ inward-looking divisiveness, anger, and recrimination." "Now let's get on with the hard work of building an ever stronger Alberta in the true North, strong and free!" rt.Pierre Poilievre (Conservative Party of Canada leader) Poilievre said on Tuesday that Albertans "decisively voted" in favour of a "stronger Alberta within a united Canada," which is "worth fighting for." "Now our focus must be on results in people’s lives: affordable food and homes, safe streets, strong borders, and less immigration," wrote Poilievre. The federal conservative leader did not address whether his party intends to back Smith's quest for constitutional amendments. .Premier Doug Ford (Ontario) Ford said on Tuesday that Albertans overwhelmingly chose a "stronger, more prosperous future for their province by remaining in Canada." "I’m thrilled by the decisive support Albertans have shown for the country we all love," wrote Ford in an X post. "Now it’s up to the rest of Canada to deliver on our commitment to Alberta by building new pipelines, unlocking our natural resources and unleashing the prosperity that will protect the future of Canadians from coast to coast to coast."Smith will need support from seven provinces, representing 50% of Canada's population, to successfully amend the Canadian Constitution, and Ontario would contribute a significant portion of the population required. .Premier Scott Moe (Saskatchewan) Moe said on Tuesdat that he is "glad" to see Albertans "overwhelmingly" vote to remain in Canada. "There is still work to be done on improving how western Canada is treated by Ottawa," wrote Moe in an X post. "But Canada is worth that effort." Alberta and Saskatchewan often see eye-to-eye on political debates, and some expected that Moe could be an ally for Smith if Albertans direct her to seek constitutional reforms. "Saskatchewan will continue to work with Alberta to make our provinces stronger within a united Canada," Moe wrote. .Premier Tim Houston (Nova Scotia) Houston said Canada is stronger with Alberta, and Albertans echoed that sentiment in their referendum votes. "Many Nova Scotians have strong ties to Alberta, either having worked there or with friends and family going to their province to help build up their industry," wrote Houston in an X post. "Here in Nova Scotia, we’ll keep doing our part to develop our own natural resources, create opportunities, and contribute to a stronger Canada." Nova Scotia benefits from the Senate representation structure Smith wants abolished because its 10 Senate seats equal 9.5% of the chamber, despite the province having 2% of Canada's population. Gaining their support to abolish the Senate will likely be a major hurdle for Smith. .More to come...