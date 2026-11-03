Alberta

Smith praises Alberta's proposed electoral boundaries map, says more representation in Lethbridge is a positive

Premier Danielle Smith speaking to reporters at the RMA convention in Edmonton.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking to reporters at the RMA convention in Edmonton. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Ableg
Rural Municipalities Of Alberta
Kara Westerlund
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission