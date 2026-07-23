Alberta

Smith preaches diplomacy and warns against using energy as a weapon in U.S. trade dispute

Danielle Smith and Doug Ford
Danielle Smith and Doug FordScreen grab
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Donald Trump
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Doug Ford
Alberta Energy
Alberta Oil And Gas
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canada U.S. trade
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Western Standard
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