Alberta

Smith presses Nenshi while throwing stray shots at McGowan

Danielle Smith and Naheed Nenshi with Gil McGowan placed in the middle.
Danielle Smith and Naheed Nenshi with Gil McGowan placed in the middle. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Gil Mcgowan
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta immigration
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta Spring 2026 Question Period

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news