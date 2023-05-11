seniors getting a raise
In a bid to increase affordability and reduce the cost of living, UCP leader Danielle Smith this morning moved to cut costs for seniors by 25% for all government services.

The discount would apply to all personal registry services, camping fees and driver’s medical exams, she said at a Calgary press conference this morning. 

FreeAlberta
Well Danielle had my vote locked up already, but this simply enforces my vote for her. Many seniors are hurting right now due to Justin Castro and his tax and spend regime. This will help alleviate some of the financial pressure on seniors with fixed incomes. Good on you Danielle for looking after our seniors.

