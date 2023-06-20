Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith speaks at the Global Energy Show in Calgary.

 Shaun Polczer

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith proposed the establishment of a “bilateral” panel with Ottawa to work out issues over emissions reduction infrastructure and timelines to achieve Canada’s net-zero goals.

It comes after a long-touted meeting with Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc in Calgary on Monday. Also in attendance were Alberta’s newly-minted Energy Minister Brian Jean and Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Concerned about Emissions?

Well go talk to China or India . . . China's Emissions increase every few Moths the Equivalent of Canada miniscule Annual Emissions . . .

Canada's meager emissions are only 1.6% of Global Emissions . . . if we were smart we would sit tight till the Rest of the World catch up . . . instead of following the Enviro Cultists whose goal is the 3rd world.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Now i have to go look bilateral up in the dictionary [angry]

Daddy Stovepipe
Daddy Stovepipe

Delay, I’m not sure how you came to that conclusion from the article. It’s not even remotely like a Kenny letter.

Delby
Delby

So AB goes hat in hand to Ottawa once again? I'm betting trudeau was expecting this and is well prepared to make AB a loser. AB always seems to come out the loser when dealing with the East. I have no expectations that this will be any different. Smith might just as well have written a letter as Kenney did. Not impressed; not yet at any rate.

