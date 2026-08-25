Smith pushes for trade negotiations to resume before Canada implements retaliatory tariffs

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith re-stated her concerns about Canada's retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. on Tuesday, stating that while she welcomes the financial support for businesses, the UCP are warry of the damage counter-tariffs could cause. "Alberta’s government remains concerned that tariffs and counter-tariffs increase costs, disrupt supply chains, put pressure on businesses and workers, and ultimately risk escalation to even higher and broader tariffs that will impact even more Canadians," reads a statement from Smith on Tuesday. "We should do all we can to avoid further escalation." .Smith's statement came hours after Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced that, on Sept. 8, the federal government will impose scaled tariffs of up to 50% on American steel, dairy products, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics.Ottawa announced the tariffs in response to President Donald Trump's 50% tariffs on select Canadian goods, after the two countries failed to reach a trade deal prior to his Friday deadline. Many Canadian leaders have applauded Prime Minister Mark Carney's intentions to match Trump's tariffs "dollar-for-dollar," but Smith has not praised the retaliation. "There is still time before these counter-tariffs take effect on September 8, and I am urging the federal government to use that time to get back to the negotiating table with the United States," Smith wrote. .As part of Tuesday's announcement, the federal government also announced a $7.5 billion relief package for Canadian businesses and workers affected by U.S. tariffs. Efforts in the package include $1.5 billion meant to assist affected small and medium-sized businesses, $2 billion for businesses with "shovel-ready" projects, and $3.5 billion for measures such as Employment Insurance changes, workplace training, and upgrades to the federal job bank. "I appreciate the federal government’s announcement that they will be providing businesses with greater access to liquidity, financing and other measures to help them withstand the impacts of the trade disruption," Smith wrote. "The federal package also includes measures intended to help businesses diversify their markets, strengthen supply chains and improve their resilience and competitiveness." The UCP estimates that the latest round of tariffs affects only 3% of Alberta's economy, and 95% of Alberta's exports enter the U.S. tariff-free. Smith said her government will work with small businesses and industry officials to understand the impacts of the tariffs and help determine if the Alberta government needs to offer additional support.