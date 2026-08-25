Alberta

Smith pushes for trade negotiations to resume before Canada implements retaliatory tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Donald Trump
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canada US trade war
Donald Trump tariffs
Trump Canada tariffs
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta trade
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