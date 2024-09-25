Smith reassures tax cut still on books despite resource revenue roller-coaster

The Alberta government is still planning to press on with a tax cut in next year’s budget despite big ticket spending items and volatile resource revenues, Premier Danielle Smith said Wednesday.

Speaking at the International Pipeline Conference in Calgary, Smith said it’s important for Alberta to get off the boom and bust cycles of oil and gas prices.

And while that means holding the line on spending, it also means moving up the value chain for Alberta’s traditional natural resource industries.

“I’m hoping that we can get our budget to a point where we're able to balance at lower price levels, because we do have to get off this, this roller coaster,” she said.

“We can't keep increasing our spending when we get windfall revenues. So we've been very restrained in how we manage our year-over-year operating increases. But we're feeling pretty good about being able to accelerate the tax cut. We've got a process that we're going through internally to identify areas that are lower priority so that we can put them to higher priority, which includes tax cut and some of our other spending initiatives.”