Smith receives Top-Secret national security clearance

EDMONTON— The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has granted Premier Danielle Smith Top-Secret security clearance as she seeks further information about potential foreign interference in Alberta's October referendum. "The premier has now obtained her Top-Secret clearance in order to receive briefings on issues related to National Security," reads a statement from the Premier's Office's press secretary, Sam Blackett, issued on Thursday. Smith applied for higher national security clearance in March while revealing her intent to establish an intelligence branch within the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service because she does not receive full intelligence reports from the RCMP. "The RCMP does not brief our government," said Smith during Question Period on March 18. "I made that clear, and no, I'm not happy with that fact, which is why we have to go to alternative sources to be able to get intelligence, and I am going through the process to be able to get a higher clearance so that I can get CSIS briefings, because I would like to know if there is any foreign interference happening in our province."Top-Secret is the second-highest level of security clearance individuals can receive, with Enhanced Top-Secret being the highest. .Intelligence researchers and political science professors have expressed concerns about potential foreign interference in Alberta's October referendum, especially as it becomes increasingly likely that an Alberta independence question will be on the ballot. A research report released on Wednesday outlined what it considered to be considerable vulnerabilities that have left Alberta susceptible to Russian and US interference. Alberta's Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister, Mike Ellis, claims the RCMP have said there is no evidence of foreign interference, but the situation is fluid. "Several months ago, questions arose regarding foreign interference in regards to the Alberta separatist movement," said Ellis during Question Period on Thursday. "I too had these very same concerns. I certainly asked staff to reach out to the RCMP.""The RCMP informed, and we received information that there's no credible information that has been received to suggest that Alberta separatist movement has been subject to foreign interference.".Before learning that Smith had received the clearance, Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi told reporters on Thursday that she will "never get her clearance," because she "has proven herself to be a foreign agent." After learning that she had received Top-Secret clearance, Nenshi said he hoped she would use it properly. "Let's be blunt," Nenshi said. "There are no secrets that the premier holds from the separatists. So, now that she has security clearance, let's hope she respects that and doesn't share all that with the separatists as well."