Smith reiterates the UCP's belief in a united Canada

EDMONTON – Premier Danielle Smith reiterated her government's support for Alberta remaining in Canada on Saturday, despite questions about whether the entire caucus agrees with her after a UCP MLA wrote what many believe to be a pro-Alberta independence column on Friday. "Well, I have always clearly stated that I support Alberta sovereignty within the united Canada," said Smith during her Your Province. Your Premier. radio show. "That means the province of Alberta stays within Canada, and we work to get back the rights that we have under the Constitution, and that's what I've been working on.".Smith's comments came a day after Red Deer-South MLA and UCP caucus member Jason Stephan wrote a column in the Western Standard advocating that Albertans sign the Alberta independence petition so they can vote on the issue. "A referendum on independence is good for Alberta," wrote Stephan"Referendums trust Albertans, allowing them to inform themselves with the facts and then vote, seeking freedom and prosperity for themselves and their families.""Signing the petition to have a referendum vote is different from the referendum vote itself. Signing the petition supports your right to vote and decide on the objective merits, yes or no." He then goes on to share reasons why Albertans need a vote, and he lists examples of where Canada is broken and why Alberta has been taken advantage of. "Canada’s Constitution is RIGGED against Alberta, and that will NEVER change," Stephan wrote. .Though Stephan's claims of a broken Canada were not dissimilar to those made by Smith and UCP members, the others have not gone as far as to say it will "Never change.""That's why I signed an MOU with the federal government to work on getting a pipeline to the coast, but also get control over our electricity system and be able to build out our industry," Smith said on Saturday. "That is why I'm fighting with them on firearms. We don't want to be confiscating firearms from law-abiding gun owners."The difference in rhetoric, however, is what has led some Albertans, including the Alberta NDP, to believe Stephan was openly declaring his support for Alberta independence, even though he did not directly say it. "Today, Premier Smith’s hand-picked Parliamentary Secretary for Constitutional Affairs, MLA Jason Stephan, confirmed he is a separatist in an opinion piece he wrote for a right-wing media outlet," reads a statement from NDP Deputy Leader Rahki Pancholi on Friday. "He ignored all the concerns raised by Alberta businesses that even the prospect of a separatism referendum is freezing investment and negatively affecting our economy. He encourages voters to sign the separatist referendum petition and demand a referendum.".Smith has previously said she is not aware of any UCP MLAs who have signed the Alberta independence petition, but she appeared to walk that back on Saturday, while also saying that her caucus's position remains clear, regardless of where Stephan stands in the Alberta independence debate. "So one voice in our caucus has a different perspective, and we are a caucus that allows for diversity of opinions," Smith said. "But I can tell you, our caucus and our government supports my view that we are in support of Alberta's sovereignty within the united Canada."She added and said there are outlets, such as private member businesses, available for people to bring their individual positions forward, but the caucus's stance has not and will not change. "We've passed a law saying sovereign Alberta within the united Canada, and that's the position of our government and our caucus," Smith said.