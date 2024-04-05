Smith requests Trudeau meet with premiers about carbon tax hike

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has joined the group of people calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold a meeting with premiers about the carbon tax increase. Smith pointed out Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs urged Trudeau to summon a meeting with the premiers about the carbon tax and its impact. “I support their position and join them in urging you to act immediately to convene a First Ministers meeting to discuss the impact of the carbon tax and any proposed alternatives,” said Smith in a Thursday letter to Trudeau. .Smith started off by saying Albertans and Canadians are facing a cost of living crisis not seen in decades and are struggling with financial pressures due to crippling inflation and high interest rates. However, the Canadian government increased costs further by raising the carbon tax on April 1. The Alberta government has called on the Canadian government to eliminate the carbon tax since 2019. She said the carbon tax “has contributed to increasing stress and financial pain for millions of Canadians.” It will cost Alberta households more than $900 this year if it remains implemented. In March, natural gas was selling at less than $1.80 per gigajoule. Now that the carbon tax has increased it to $4.09 per gigajoule, it is more than double what it costs Albertans to heat their homes. She acknowledged Alberta “is already making significant progress in emissions reduction without compromising jobs and hurting the industries that have created so much wealth and prosperity for our country.” She added Alberta has a long history of climate action with more than two decades of programs and policies that have led emissions reductions and inspired other jurisdictions to follows its lead. Through the Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan, Smith said it will enable Alberta to achieve a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. “If the federal government is going to say that affordability is a top priority, they must use words with action,” she said. “This means working with the provinces to ease Canadians’ burdens, reduce emissions and strengthen the Canadian economy.” The House of Commons voted 205-119 on March 20 against the Conservatives’ motion to scrap the carbon tax hike. READ MORE: House of Commons votes down motion on carbon tax increaseThe vote was split along party lines, with the Liberal, Bloc Quebecois, NDP, Green and most Independent MPs voting against it. However, the Conservatives and Independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, ON) voted for it. “I declare the motion defeated,” said Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre requested on Tuesday Trudeau convene an emergency meeting with Canada’s premiers to discuss the carbon tax crisis. READ MORE: Poilievre asks Trudeau to meet with premiers about carbon tax hike“Included in those discussions should be your willingness to allow provinces to opt out of the federal carbon tax and pursue other responsible ideas for lowering emissions without taxes,” said Poilievre. “I await your response.”