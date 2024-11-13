Smith reveals Edmonton airport chosen as hub for RCAF jets

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was proud to share the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) has been chosen by the Department of National Defence as the Western Main Operating Base (MOB-West) for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) new CC-330 Husky fleet. Additionally, Smith said this decision to put RCAF jets at EIA “underscores Edmonton’s strategic role in supporting Canada’s defence priorities, from NORAD to NATO commitments.”“This choice is a testament to Alberta’s strong support for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the tremendous growth in our aviation sector,” tweeted Smith on Tuesday.“Over the years, Alberta has built a vibrant and innovative aviation industry, positioning us as a key player in supporting national security and defence.”.With this new fleet and EIA as the MOB-West, she said Alberta “is proud to stand with our armed forces in fulfilling Canada’s defence commitments at home and abroad.”This ordeal comes after in-house research conducted by the Privy Council Office (PCO) in December found CAF members feel disheartened and abandoned by its state. .Federal poll: Military members widely believe Canada is ‘on the wrong track’ in national defence.Of the people surveyed, each of them said they believe Canada is on the wrong track in national defence. Findings were drawn from focus groups with retired veterans and active soldiers, sailors, and air crew.“All felt the Government of Canada was currently on the wrong track when it came to addressing the priorities most important to the Canadian Armed Forces,” said the PCO researchers.