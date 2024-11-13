Alberta

Smith reveals Edmonton airport chosen as hub for RCAF jets

Image of the CC-330 Husky taken at Hannover Airport
Image of the CC-330 Husky taken at Hannover AirportCourtesy Wikipedia
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Defence
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Privy Council Office
Aviation
Department Of National Defence
Edmonton International Airport
Western Main Operating Base
Husky Fleet
Canadian Armed Forces Members

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news