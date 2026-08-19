Alberta

Smith says a proposed binding Alberta independence referendum would need to happen in spring 2027

Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
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