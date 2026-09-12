Alberta

Smith says a public natural gas pipeline is unlikely

The Alberta government is celebrating a major private-sector commitment to the province’s growing artificial intelligence and data centre industry after a consortium of energy and infrastructure companies gave the green light to a $4.6-billion natural gas-powered electricity project in Sturgeon County.
The Alberta government is celebrating a major private-sector commitment to the province’s growing artificial intelligence and data centre industry after a consortium of energy and infrastructure companies gave the green light to a $4.6-billion natural gas-powered electricity project in Sturgeon County.Courtesy of Danielle Smith via X
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Alberta Oil And Gas
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
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